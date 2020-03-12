AAC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC cancel hoops tournaments

1  of  2
3 new cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County; total cases now 4 in Kansas American Athletic Conference, Big 12 cancels basketball tournaments
FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday morning that the Air Force Reserve Men’s Basketball Championship will not be played.

“The decision was made in consultation with the Conference’s leadership in light of recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This is a proactive decision to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and all involved with the tournament,” in the statement by the AAC.

The Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments announced they were off.

The men’s NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.

