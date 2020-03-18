Americans flood into Mexico in search of toilet paper, food and water

1  of  61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church
Americans flood into Mexico in search of toilet paper, food and water

Coronavirus

by: Salvador Rivera

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Desperate Californians are flooding into Northern Baja in search of water, toilet paper and other items.

An hour before the Costco in Tijuana opened Tuesday morning, there was already a line forming. Employees said that in recent days, by 10 a.m., there have been 600 people in line. They know this because the store only has 600 shopping carts and those have all been taken.

An hour before the Costco in Tijuana opened its doors, people were already lining up. Many are from north of border in search of water, toilet paper and other items not readily available in cities such as San Diego.

They also said it’s been busier than during the holiday season as people from north of the border continue their quest for items they can’t find in stores in cities like San Diego.

“It’s tough for us to come down here to get things, but we’re going to try it,” said Maria Castro who lives in Los Angeles.

She said the Costco store in Fullerton, Calif., where she actually works, can’t keep up with the demand for water, bread, toilet paper among other things.

Castro drove more than two hours to get to the Calimax Supermarket about a mile south of the border where she found water, rice and beans.

Others like Carmen Jimenez, who lives in San Diego,left the same store with a trunk full of toilet paper, paper towels and more.

“It’s still not very bad right now here, they have a lot of products, they’re not selling you more than four packages of anything, four is the maximum,” said Jimenez.

One down side to this, according to the manager at the Calimax store, is that they are having a tough time keeping the shelves stocked with merchandise due to the crush of people from Southern California.

