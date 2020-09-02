Antigen testing results will be included in COVID-19 data

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson released antigen test results from the last 24 hours, something that will be more common going forward.

Five-hundred-ninety tests were done, 156 were positive, resulting in a 26.4% positivity rate.

“Many of the antigen tests were performed in Washington County,” said Hutchinson, “with a significant amount coming from the University of Arkansas.”

Going forward, he said the number of test and positive results will be regularly recorded — both publicly and to the Centers for Disease Control.

“When you see the positive test in a school, or on our website, that will include both antigen tests and PCR test,” said Hutchinson.

Antigen tests look for proteins of the virus and can give results in 15 minutes. PCR tests are the most common type of COVID-19 test. Those results are available anywhere from 24 hours to two weeks.

The Arkansas Department of Health said antigen tests are considered a probable case and contact tracing will still be conducted for those who test positive.

The state has 5,010 active cases, 615 were from the last 24 hours. There are at least 435 hospitalized and 841 Arkansans have been reported as COVID-19 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, more than 62,000 people in Arkansas have tested positive for the virus.