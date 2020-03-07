Are you preparing for the coronavirus? A psychologist explains why some people are stocking up on items

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – How much caution is realistic and when does it cross over to fear? This is the question the coronavirus is posing.

Some Wichitans say they aren’t worrying about the coronavirus.

“I think people have gone a little bit bonkers with the fear tactics,” said Liz Farran.

“Seems like washing your hands is more important than hoarding water,” said Eron Rawson.

Yet, some people across the country are loading up their carts and stocking up on items like bottled water and hand sanitizer.

Wichita State University psychology professor, Rob Zettle, Ph. D., says these kind of excessive actions are emotion driven.

“Fear, anxiety, perhaps for some individuals one might even describe it as rising to the level of panic.”

Dr. Zettle says some people feel having items ready can ease their fear.

“One way of feeling a bit more comfortable in a situation is to engage in those kind of responses.”

The psychologist says it is normal and healthy to have these emotions. He says the challenge is keeping reactions within reason.

“When one’s emotional response rises to the level of panic, often times it drives irrational excessive behavior.”

Dr. Zettle says some of the reasonable reactions are washing your hands thoroughly and being cautious with objects you touch.

