Arkansas Highway Police to give out 100,000 masks to truck drivers at weigh stations, rest areas

Truck driver Camilo Diaz of Miami wears a mask after parking his rig at the Flying J Truck Stop during the outbreak of the new coronavirus Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Aurora, Colo. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Highway Police will distribute 100,000 masks to truck drivers at weigh stations and rest areas across the state, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Thursday.

The department says the move is part of a coordinated national effort from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to distribute one million protective masks to law enforcement agencies across the country for further distribution to truck drivers.

“Our officers are glad to be a part of this massive effort to distribute one million masks to truck drivers who are traveling our nation’s highways and keeping our supply chain operational during the pandemic,” stated Arkansas Highway Police Chief Jay Thompson.

Arkansas was the first state in the country to receive and begin distributing the masks, ARDOT says.