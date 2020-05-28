Arkansas’ leading pediatrician warns parents of MIS-C

Breaking News
Wagle announces decision not to file for U.S. Senate
Coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new and severe illness is being linked to the new coronavirus in children.

At today’s COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Jose Romero spoke about the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

It’s a new disease being studied by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

He said the syndrome causes children to have a fever for more than a day and inflammation in the brain, heart, liver, and other organs.

“There is a treatment for this. It is the treatment that we use for a disease we call Kawasaki Disease which mimics it, this rather mimics it very closely and there have been deaths but they are exceptionally rare,” said Dr. Jose Romero, Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, UAMS.

So far, Dr. Romero said the CDC is reporting 200 cases of MIS-C linked to COVID-19.

