Ascension to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ascension said it will require the COVID-19 vaccination for all employees.

It includes associates employed by subsidiaries and partners; physicians and advanced practice providers, whether employed or independent; and volunteers and vendors entering Ascension facilities.

The company said the timeline for completing the vaccine series and meeting the requirement will be Nov. 12, 2021. It is aligned with the annual influenza vaccination requirement and will follow a similar implementation process.

In those instances when an employee may not be able to get vaccinated due to a medical condition or strongly held religious belief, Ascension will provide a process for requesting an exemption similar to the process used for the annual influenza vaccine. In addition, the requirement will be implemented in accordance with collective bargaining agreements reached between Ascension business entities and unions representing associates.

The provider said ten of thousands of Ascension associates have already been vaccinated with the available vaccines, as have millions of people across the country and the world.