Ascension Via Christi provides PPE to support Catholic schools

Coronavirus

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Wichita teachers are getting ready for in-person learning and Ascension Via Christi is helping.

The medical provider is stepping in to help and is donating personnel protection equipment for all school employees with the Wichita Catholic Diocese including masks and nearly 800 face shields.

Via Christi is hoping the donation will help pay it forward and protect the community.

“We all have a part to play and that we really can make a difference in loving our neighbor by wearing a mask and so whatever we can do to encourage that and to support one another during this time, that’s what we are all about,” said Peg Tichacek, Ascension Via Christi chief mission integration officer.

The principal at Holy Catholic Savior Academy says thanks for the donation. She feels more confident about starting school next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

