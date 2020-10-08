Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Bars to reopen at 50% capacity in Texas

by: Nathaniel Puente

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott announced that bars will reopen across the state of Texas in areas with low COVID-19 hospitalization rates.

Abbott addressed the public through social media to relay the message that beginning October 14, bars can reopen at up to 50%t capacity with the approval of county judges.

However, Abbott stressed that counties must enforce safety protocols if they choose to open bars.

In order for a county to qualify, COVID-19 hospitalizations must not make up more than 15% of hospitalizations in a county.

Additionally, Governor Abbott announced that all other businesses will open to 75% capacity in low COVID-risk areas. Businesses that were formerly at 50 % include amusement parks, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, and bowling alleys, among others.

