Battelle hiring 2,300 decontamination techs to help sanitize N95 masks in coronavirus fight

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The central Ohio non-profit working to decontaminate N95 surgical masks in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus is looking to hire up to 2,300 technicians.

Battelle is looking to hire at least 23 new staff for 100 decontamination sites across the country.

In addition to its headquarters in West Jefferson, Battelle currently has N95 decontamination machines in Tacoma, Washington, as well as the New York City area, with plans to roll out more machines as soon as possible.

Any potential employees must meet the following requirements:

  1. Ability to follow a standardized process; system operation including the packing and unpacking of PPE to be processed; inventory tracking
  2. Physical capability to work a full day in PPE performing active physical labor (lift 50+ lbs)
  3. Ability to pass a Medical Clearance
  4. Ability to adhere to and wear PPE as required: PAPR (Powered Air Purifying Respirator), Scrubs, Gloves, Shoe Covers, Aprons. Must be clean shaven if required to wear an N95 mask.
  5. Ability to work extended shifts

The position will pay $20 per hour with opportunities for overtime and shift differential.

The FDA’s approval for Battelle’s process to sanitize the masks requires the machines to be operated by Battelle employees.

“As additional systems are deployed with a 24/7 operating schedule, there is an immediate need for employees to operate these essential systems,” Battelle wrote in the job description.

Battelle will provide on-site training for the postions.

Battelle anticipates the work will ramp up in April and stay full time for as long as there is a need for the sanitized PPE.

Those interested in applying can do so by clicking here. You can read the full job description by clicking here.

