Battle over how quickly Kansas reopens getting increasingly bitter

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, left, confers with Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, ahead of a Senate committee meeting on the governor’s power in a pandemic, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Wagle and other GOP lawmakers are looking to curb the governor’s power in emergencies and have asked for advice from Schmidt, also a Republican, on how to proceed. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A battle in Kansas between the Democratic governor and Republican-controlled Legislature over reopening the economy has grown increasingly bitter.

The fight between Governor Laura Kelly and GOP lawmakers is clouded by election-year politics present and past. Kelly has joined Democratic colleagues in other states facing a GOP backlash amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Republicans expect to pass a measure to curb the governor’s power in emergencies when the Legislature convenes Thursday for a final day in session this year.

Kelly’s biggest legislative critic also is running for the U.S. Senate and some GOP are irked because they still see Kelly’s 2018 election as a fluke.

