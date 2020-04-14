Click here for coronavirus updates

Beating the odds: 91-year-old woman survives coronavirus

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (WPBN) – A 91-year-old Cheboygan, Michigan woman who defied the odds and beat COVID-19 returned home.

Lucille Scheele was honored by friends, family and neighbors parading past her house after she won her two-and-a-half-week battle with the coronavirus.

“The emotion was surreal, it really brought tears in my eyes,” Lucille’s daughter Renee Brown said.

Lucille noticed a tickle in her throat about three weeks ago and then was diagnosed with pneumonia, then COVID-19.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Lucille said. “I wouldn’t wish it on anybody though.”

