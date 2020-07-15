Click here for coronavirus updates

Best Buy to require customers to wear masks amid virus spike

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy will start to require customers to wear face coverings in stores nationwide, even in states or localities that don’t require them to do so.

The policy will go into effect on Wednesday. The consumer electronics retailer joins a growing but still shortlist of major retailers that have instituted mask mandates throughout their chains. Starbucks announced last week that customers who visit its company-owned café locations in the U.S. will be required to wear face coverings, starting Wednesday.

The moves come after The Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents Best Buy as well as Target, and other major chains, publicized last week a letter it sent to state governors to mandate store customers to wear face coverings.

