Better Business Bureau warns of Coronavirus scams

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The coronavirus which causes the disease COVID-19 is now in the United States and the Better Business Bureau says scammers are taking this opportunity to try to cash in.
The BBB is warning the public to be aware of fake cures and prevention measures.
Red flags:
- Don’t panic. Do your research: Be skeptical of alarmist and conspiracy theory claims and don’t rush into buying anything that seems too good – or crazy – to be true. Always double-check the information you see online with official news sources.
- Be wary of personal testimonials and “miracle” product claims. Be suspicious of products that claim to immediately cure a wide range of diseases. No one product could be effective against a long, varied list of conditions or diseases. Also, testimonials are easy to make up and are not a substitute for scientific evidence.
- It’s “all-natural.” Just because it’s natural does not mean it’s good for you. All-natural does not mean the same thing as safe.
- Check with your doctor: If you’re tempted to buy an unproven product or one with questionable claims, check with your doctor or other health care professional first.
LATEST STORIES:
- PHOTOS: Daylight shows devastation after tornado rips through Middle Tennessee.
- Watch Live: Death toll in Tennessee tornadoes jumps to 19, Nashville buildings destroyed
- 5 storylines to watch during Super Tuesday
- Gallery: Storm damage from across Tennessee
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Quiet Kansas weather the rest of the work week
For more information about coronavirus scams, go to the Federal Trade Commission’s website or to report a scam, go to BBB.org/ScamTracker
LATEST STORIES:
- Cruise ship in Norway awaits virus test on 2 passengers
- Japan Olympic Minister: Games could be held any time in 2020
- UK, so far mildly affected, prepares for severe virus spread
- Virus crisis spreads in Iran, ebbs in China; G7 vows resolve
- Virus news fuels return of forlorn White House briefing room