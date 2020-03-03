Better Business Bureau warns of Coronavirus scams

Coronavirus

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The coronavirus which causes the disease COVID-19 is now in the United States and the Better Business Bureau says scammers are taking this opportunity to try to cash in.

The BBB is warning the public to be aware of fake cures and prevention measures.

Red flags:

  • Don’t panic. Do your research: Be skeptical of alarmist and conspiracy theory claims and don’t rush into buying anything that seems too good – or crazy – to be true. Always double-check the information you see online with official news sources.
  • Be wary of personal testimonials and “miracle” product claims. Be suspicious of products that claim to immediately cure a wide range of diseases. No one product could be effective against a long, varied list of conditions or diseases. Also, testimonials are easy to make up and are not a substitute for scientific evidence.
  • It’s “all-natural.” Just because it’s natural does not mean it’s good for you. All-natural does not mean the same thing as safe. 
  • Check with your doctor: If you’re tempted to buy an unproven product or one with questionable claims, check with your doctor or other health care professional first.

LATEST STORIES:

For more information about coronavirus scams, go to the Federal Trade Commission’s website or to report a scam, go to BBB.org/ScamTracker

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories