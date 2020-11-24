Kansas City firefighter who died from COVID-19 returns to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas City firefighter who died from COVID-19 was honored by fellow first responders on Monday.

Fire departments all over Sedgwick County posted up along the route to honor Scott Davidson. He passed away Sunday.

Davidson worked in Kansas City but was raised in Wichita.

It’s been a difficult year for the Kansas City Fire Department. Davidson is one of three in the department who died from coronavirus.

As for Davidson, his final ride home was a somber one.

Lt. Frank Shaw with the Andover Fire Department was one of many to show support.

“Young, old, sick, not sick, it makes no sense at this point so we just push through every day, do our jobs and just try to keep everybody as protected as we can,” said Shaw.

The Wichita Fire Department met Davidson when he reached Resthaven. A service is scheduled for a later date.