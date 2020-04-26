Boeing Dreamlifter transports 1.5M face masks for COVID-19 response

CHICAGO (KSNW) – A Boeing Dreamlifter completed another COVID-19 transport mission Sunday to bring personal protective equipment from Hong Kong to the United States.

Working in partnership with Prisma Health, Atlas Air Worldwide and Discommon Founder Neil Ferrier, the company transported 1.5 million medical-grade face masks bound for healthcare professionals in South Carolina.

“Boeing is proud to be part of this historic flight to bring vital PPE to healthcare workers across South Carolina,” said Dave Calhoun, president and CEO, Boeing via press release. “I want to offer my personal thanks to the Boeing team and our Atlas Air partners for what they’ve done to support this essential mission and ensure our frontline healthcare workers have the equipment they critically need.”

Discommon, the importer of record for the delivery, secured production of the PPE from trusted manufacturers in China and turned to Boeing to facilitate their transport to Prisma Health, the largest healthcare system in South Carolina. Boeing donated the cost of the transport, with Atlas Air operating the flights on behalf of Boeing.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be part of this project – the wild path to getting here is movie worthy. While every step of this logistics process has been incredibly daunting, Boeing and Atlas Air have been astonishing throughout, with both companies 100% committed to making today’s transport mission possible,” said Neil Ferrier, Founder, Discommon. “Although this project isn’t in our typical wheelhouse of industrial design and manufacturing, the ultimate goal of design is to solve problems beautifully, and we’ve all come together to do just that.”

“When I was first approached by Discommon in Greenville, I knew these masks would make a huge difference for our healthcare workers at Prisma Health, who are on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, said Rep. William Timmons. “Today’s delivery showcases the good that can be done when businesses, non-profits, and the government join together.”

The Dreamlifter, which is a converted Boeing 747-400 Large Cargo Freighter, flew from Hong Kong to Greenville, South Carolina, with the face masks in its lower lobe.

