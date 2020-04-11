Boeing produces thousands of 3D reusable face shields

(CNN) – Boeing has rolled out a 3D reusable face mask.

The company released a statement on Friday saying it’s already delivered more than 2000 of the shields to the federal government.

Boeing says the Department of Health and Human Services will deliver them to a center in Dallas that helps treat patients with COVID-19.

The airline manufacturer plans to make thousands of face shields every week.

“Boeing found a way that we can help out with the pandemic by producing the face shield for the medical industry here. So we’re using our in house 3D printers,” said Jeric Yeargin, Team Design Lead. “We’re going to be printing a number of these face shields every week. you know, we got a special product here to help take care of the men and women out there in the medical industry. if we can do our part to keep them safe, then that’s good enough for us.”

