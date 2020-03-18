Border lacks testing to gauge true scope of COVID-19 contagion, Texas lawmaker says

1  of  80
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Border lacks testing to gauge true scope of COVID-19 contagion, Texas lawmaker says

Coronavirus

El Paso Democrat urges families to practice preventive measures, not trust numbers reported so far

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border residents shouldn’t let their guard down just because only a handful of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed so far, an El Paso congresswoman said Wednesday.

“I want to stress that we really don’t know what the numbers are,” said U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas. “We don’t know because there are not enough tests. I don’t want folks to look at the numbers popping up on the news and say, ‘Oh, that’s all the cases that exist and we’re going to be okay.’ No, we don’t know how many cases there are, so that’s why precautions are really important.”

As of Wednesday morning, El Paso had recorded three COVID-19 cases and Juarez, Mexico, just across the border, one. Escobar called for more tests to be available to border residents, including those without health insurance. Medical experts joining Escobar during an online congressional district town hall on Wednesday morning said the city has around 800 test kits.

South Texas mayors sign disaster declarations for coronavirus; measures aim to stop price gouging

Escobar said she doesn’t want people to panic, but most of all she doesn’t want the virus to spread.

“It’s really important that we understand the gravity and the severity of what we are facing,” she said. “We are facing a health crisis like none we have ever seen in this century, so it’s going to be very important that we adopt measures that will not only keep us safe but also those around safe.”

Recommendations previously made by health authorities include frequent hand-washing, avoiding large crowds, handshakes and coughing or sneezinig into one’s lower forearm.

“All it takes is being in contact with one person who looks healthy, who could be a carrier of coronavirus. We need to make sure to protect our families. Even the healthiest person should not be exposed to groups of greater than 50 persons,” she said. “That means that for the next two months we have to be very cautious. […] If you don’t need to be out and about, don’t. It’s better to be accused of being overly cautious than dealing possibly tragic consequences later.”

Some participants in the town hall expressed concern about shortages of cleaning supplies and toilet paper on the border. Escobar said those shortages are not exclusive of the area and are spreading. Public officials are talking to business leaders so stores stop people from hoarding.

She also urged businesses to let employees work from home and Senate members to approve two House-passed bills that would inject $8.3 billion into the economy. The money is meant for medical research, testing and treatment, small business stimuli, help for employees laid off as a result of COVID-19 related business slowdown, among others.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories