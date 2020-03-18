Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace closing indefinitely due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Popular music venue and restaurant Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace is closing today “for the foreseeable future” as a result of concerns over COVID-19, management announced on the establishment’s website.

“We’ll continue to closely monitor recommendations from county, state and federal officials and will reopen once we have clearance,” read a statement on the website.

“Class of 2020” has been canceled and refunds will be provided, the website says. John Kay has been postponed until Oct. 15, and Jimmie Allen and Guitar Master: Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge will be rescheduled.

Those with questions can email reservations@buckowens.com.

LATEST STORIES: