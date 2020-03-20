Burger King, Cheesecake Factory offering promotions amid COVID-19 outbreak

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

LEFT: BRISTOL, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 20: In this photo illustration, fast food from a branch of Burger King is pictured on February 20, 2018 in Bristol, England. The number of takeaway restaurants has increased significantly in the last few years and this has raised concerns that this can lead to over-consumption in cheap, unhealthy high-fat nutrient-poor food and drink leading to higher body weight and greater risk of obesity. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
RIGHT: The Cheesecake Factory and DoorDash Offer Free* Slices of Cheesecake With Weekday Lunch Orders
Who Says There’s No Such Thing as a Free (Slice at) Lunch? (Photo: Business Wire)

Some restaurant chains are offering special promotions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Cheesecake Factory is currently offering customers a free slice of cheesecake with orders of at least $30.

Customers must use the code “FREESLICE” when ordering online.

The promotion runs until April 16 at participating locations only. Additional rules and restrictions apply.

Meanwhile, Burger King will soon begin offering two free kids meals with every adult meal purchased on the Burger King app, Business Insider reports.

The promotion will begin nationwide next week and will continue for a limited time while supplies last. 

Additionally, Uber Eats announced Monday that they would be waiving delivery fees across the US and Canada in effort to help keep local businesses busy during the pandemic.

“We will also launch daily dedicated, targeted marketing campaigns — both in-app and via email — to promote delivery from local restaurants, especially those that are new to the app,” the online food ordering platform said in a press release.

