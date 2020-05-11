California sheriff says inmates tried to infect themselves

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff says inmates at a jail tried to infect themselves with the coronavirus by sharing a cup of water and a mask.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva showed surveillance videos from two units at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic.

The footage captured inmates in one unit sharing a cup of water and others in a second unit sharing a mask. He said 21 inmates in the units were later diagnosed with COVID-19.

Villanueva said the inmates mistakenly believed that if they were infected they would be freed.

LATEST STORIES: