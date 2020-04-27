CDC adds six new symptoms of COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added new symptoms to look for if you believe you have the coronavirus.
Now, chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of smell are included on the CDC’s list of symptoms.
The expanded list is important because most testing sites require a person to have symptoms before they can be tested.
