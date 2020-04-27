Click here for coronavirus updates

CDC adds six new symptoms of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added new symptoms to look for if you believe you have the coronavirus.

Now, chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of smell are included on the CDC’s list of symptoms. 

The expanded list is important because most testing sites require a person to have symptoms before they can be tested.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories