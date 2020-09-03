Click here for coronavirus updates

Critics: Eviction ban may only delay wave of homelessness

BOSTON (AP) — Housing advocates say the Trump administration’s surprise national moratorium on evictions only delays an inevitable wave of homelessness.

And an attorney representing landlords questions whether the measure is aimed at voters ahead of the November election.

The order announced Tuesday stops many evictions until the end of the year. But housing advocates say that without rent relief and billions of dollars for landlords, it only delays a wave of debt and homelessness.

As it stands, people who qualify will still be on the hook for back rent on Jan. 1. Meanwhile, landlords would have little recourse to collect the badly needed income.

