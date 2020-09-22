CDC warns Americans to ‘avoid’ trick-or-treating for Halloween

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

The Centers for Disease Control rolled out new guidance warning against door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween.

“Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses,” the CDC said. “There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween. If you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.”

The CDC says the public should avoid the following “higher-risk activities”:

Traditional trick-or-treating in which treats are given to children going door to door

Trunk-or-treat, in which treats are given from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Crowded indoor costume parties

Indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Hayrides or tractor rides with people outside your household

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors

Travel to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19

Communities may recommend ways to celebrate the holiday more safely, but the CDC says some of those activities still carry a “moderate risk,” such as the following:

Participating in one-way trick-or-treating in which individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard) If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.

Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart

Attending an outdoor costume party where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face. Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Going to an open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest where appropriate mask use is enforced, and people can remain more than 6 feet apart If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus.

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

Having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least 6 feet apart If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus. Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.



Instead, the CDC recommends other Halloween activities, such as carving and decorating pumpkins.

Pumpkin carving can be done at home with members of your household or outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors and friends.

Decorating is always a safe and fun way to show your Halloween spirit.

Love dressing up? Why not host a virtual Halloween costume contest? That way, you can still show off this year’s costume without needing to go to any crowded spaces.

The CDC also recommends holding an indoor scavenger hunt with household members or a scavenger hunt to spot Halloween decorations in your neighborhood.

LATEST STORIES: