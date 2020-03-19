Census taking continues despite coronavirus concerns

Directors say they've been working to ensure residents and those conducting the canvas remain safe

(WKBN) – Directors with the U.S. Census Bureau say they are pressing ahead with this year’s count in spite of growing concerns of the coronavirus.

The first round of mailings has already been sent, and there are ways to respond even if no one from the Census Bureau ever actually comes to your door.

“When you receive the invitation to respond, in it will be information on how to go online to access the tool to respond to the 10 easy questions. Some people will actually receive a questionnaire,” said Michael Cook, Jr., of the Census Bureau.

Directors say residents can respond to the survey by phone, online or through direct mail. They hope most will respond by early April and have information compiled by the end of this year.

If you haven’t received a mailing, go to 2020Census.gov or call the toll-free number.