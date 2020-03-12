Chaos and confusion surround President Trump’s travel ban

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – Sweeping travel restrictions announced by President Trump during his Wednesday night Oval Office address are not as strict as he implied.

The White House has clarified Thursday that the 30-day ban on travelers from Europe, which starts Friday, will only apply to foreign nationals. U.S. citizens and their families can reenter the country but have to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Twenty six European countries are affected by this travel ban, not including the United Kingdom. The import of European goods will also not be banned — another contradiction of the president’s statement.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Congress the U.S. testing system for coronavirus is failing.

“The idea of anybody getting it easily the way people in other countries are doing it, we’re not set up for that,” Fauci said.

LATEST STORIES: