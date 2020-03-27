Charter expands 60-day free internet offer to include educators

(NEWS10) — Charter is expanding its free 60-day internet offer to include educators both K-12 and college/university professors.

Previously the offer was only for students and low-income families, the company revisited the offer to include educators as more and more schools are being forced to close and switch to online instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The changes were offered starting on March 16 and will be offered for the next 60 days:

Charter is offering free Spectrum Internet and WiFi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students, and now educators, who do not already have a Spectrum Internet subscription

Charter continues to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, a high-speed broadband program, available to eligible low-income households, that delivers speeds of 30 Mbps

Charter has opened its WiFi hotspots across its footprint for public use

Spectrum will not terminate service for residential or small business customers who face difficult economic circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic

Charter will not charge late fees for those customers facing difficult economic circumstances related to the pandemic

