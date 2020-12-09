Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Cleaning supplies in short supply as COVID-19 surges

Coronavirus

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

Empty shelves and crowded aisles are making a reappearance just as COVID-19 is surging again across the country.

Many retailers have imposed strict limits on some products, and Brian Sanson of the American Cleaning Institute insists there is no need to panic buy or panic clean.

“Companies are working around the clock to get the cleaning supplies to the supermarkets or to the online marketing online marketplaces, but there is not a need to clean every minute clean around the clock,” said Sanson.

“Just make sure you’re washing your hands regularly, you’re using the products properly. It’s really important to stay vigilant,” he said.

Consumers can check each of the chain’s websites for complete limit lists and monitor low-stocked items and promotions with additional resources like NowInStock.net

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories