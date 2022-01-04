Click here for coronavirus updates

Inmate visitations canceled in Colorado amid spread of omicron

COLORADO (FOX21) — Families of people incarcerated by the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) will no longer be allowed to visit in person following CDOC’s latest policy.

The policy states that “the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is spreading through Colorado at a rapid pace. The health and safety of our staff and inmates is our highest priority, and we are working diligently with public health and medical professionals to ensure our operational decisions are based in the most current science available.”

Effective Tuesday, Jan. 4, all in-person visitation at all CDOC facilities has been canceled due to omicron’s highly contagious nature.

This was a difficult decision but it is currently the best option to try and prevent the unnecessary introduction of the virus into facilities. Video visitation and phone calls will still be available.

CDOC also announced modified operations and/or canceled programming amid outbreaks and staffing shortages at many of its facilities.

According to the department, the decision will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

