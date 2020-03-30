Colorado drivers funneled through roadblock by police impostors during stay-at-home order

Live Now
Watch KSN News at 5
1  of  84
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Colorado drivers funneled through roadblock by police impostors during stay-at-home order

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado police agencies are seeing an increase in police impersonators pulling drivers over amid the governor’s stay-at-home order.

“It’s frightening. It’s very frightening because we don’t really know what their intentions are. We don’t know who they are. We realize it’s scary for the community and it’s also very alarming for us,” Crystal McCoy, Public Information Officer with the Aurora Police Department said.

On the morning of March 27, several residents in Greeley reported to the Greeley Police Department that they were waved through a fake roadblock and questioned for “violating the COVID-19 law.”

The drivers said men were wearing reflective vests and told the drivers they could face a citation. This happened around 5 a.m. near the Promontory community.

Greeley Police said no GPD officers, Weld County Sheriff Deputies or Colorado State Troopers conducted these traffic stops.  

On March 27, the Erie Police Department received a report of a possible police impersonator.

A woman was on her way to work at 7 a.m. when she was pulled over by a black vehicle with flashing emergency lights on East County Line Road near Moffat Street.

The driver asked where she was going and then told her to return home due to Colorado’s Stay-at-Home order. The man then reportedly followed her to her residence before leaving the area.

Erie PD and Boulder County Law Enforcement confirmed there were no traffic stops conducted in that location during that time period.

On March 25, around midnight a woman was pulled over by a dark-colored Ford Crown Victoria equipped with red and blue emergency lights near East 6th Avenue and Havana Street.

“She was approached by what she described was a well-groomed young man, 6-foot-tall, 150 pounds and he was wearing a pressed uniform. She did take note though he did not have a badge or patches or name tag,” McCoy said.

The man questioned why she was out during the Stay-at-Home order.

“He did ask her for her driver’s license and she gave it to him. He gave it back and told her she was free to leave,” McCoy said. “That’s the most concerning thing. It has her name, potentially her current address, her date of birth other things on there. It is scary that someone else has them and we don’t know what they’re up to in this.”

McCoy said Aurora Police is in contact with Erie Police and Greeley PD to see if there are any similarities in the cases.

Aurora police say it’s important to note they are not pulling random cars over to question drivers about where they’re going, or demand drivers provide proof that they’re an essential employee.

“Follow your senses to keep yourself safe,” McCoy said.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, police say it’s best to acknowledge the stop by activating your hazards, drive to the nearest police or fire station (or a public location) and call 911.

The dispatcher will be able to talk with you and verify if it is a legitimate traffic stop.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories