Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Oregon and Southwest Washington region.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 26 new cases, bringing the state total to 114 on Friday. There were four new cases in Clackamas County, two new in Deschutes County, one new in Grant County, one new in Linn County, four new in Marion County, one new in Union County, five new in Multnomah County, six new in Washington County, and two new in Yamhill County.

Also Friday, Clark County officials announced two more people tested positive — a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s. Both are quarantined at home. These cases brought the overall county total to six.

In Washington as of Friday morning, 1,376 people have tested positive and 74 have died.

In Oregon, three people have died.

In both states, the overwhelming majority of cases have been in people older than 55, but every age group has been infected, officials said.

As of Friday morning, nearly 16,000 cases have been confirmed nationwide, with more than 200 deaths. Confirmed cases have been reported in each of the 50 states.

The World Health Organization has reported COVID-19 cases in most countries on Earth.

Shelter in place ordered in New York, California

New York state moved to join California on Friday in ordering nearly all residents to stay in their homes, as governors undertook their most sweeping efforts yet to contain the coronavirus and fend off the kind of onslaught of patients that has caused southern Europe to buckle.

“We’re going to close the valve, because the rate of increase in the number of cases portends a total overwhelming of our hospital system,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said as the death toll in the U.S. topped 200, with at least 38 in his state.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kate Brown said she was not enacting a shelter-in-place order as of Thursday morning; however, she did add her team was compiling a list of essential businesses that would remain open if an order were to be necessary. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Wednesday he was considering such an order in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, which has been declared a global pandemic.

