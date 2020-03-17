Coping with coronavirus anxiety

If you are feeling an increase in stress and anxiety during this time, you are not alone. How do you know if you are dealing with anxiety? What can you do?

“It’s absolutely common for people to feel anxiety over something like this,” says Christine Reed, a licensed clinical social worker. “This has been named a worldwide pandemic, and just those words can sound awfully scary.”

Anxiety is when you have excessive thoughts of fear and worry. The coronavirus pandemic is something we don’t have much control over. Reed explains when we are feeling powerless, we tend to think about the worst kinds of things that can happen. Since we are in unknown territory right now, you may be feeling stressed out.

“In order to respond to that, it’s helpful to practice mindfulness, and also to practice a balance in terms of your thinking,” Reed says.

