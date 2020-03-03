Coronavirus: 90,000 cases worldwide, 9 U.S. deaths

Live Now
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The World Health Organization said Tuesday more than 90,000 people have contracted coronavirus worldwide, and more than 3,000 have died.
 
In the United States, nine deaths have now been confirmed.

Health officials say a treatment could be ready in a matter of months.  A vaccine, however, remains at least a year away.   

In response to the growing economic threat, the Federal Reserve announced Tuesday an emergency interest rate cut, the biggest in over a decade.
 
“We will do our part to make sure the economy remains strong as we confront this challenge,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said.

