Coronavirus in Kansas: Sixth case confirmed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced a sixth case of COVID-19 or coronavirus in Kansas.

The presumptive positive case was identified with testing sent to KDHE’s Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories (KHEL). These results will be verified by the CDC lab but will be treated as positive unless determined otherwise.

The case is in a Butler County man in his 70s who had travel outside the U.S. KDHE continues to work with the local health department and CDC to identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms. The patient is in isolation. No other information will be provided about the patient.

“Kansans should remain vigilant,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary said. “It’s important to live your lives, but it’s also important to take basic precautions like exercising good hygiene practices. It is up to each of us to do our part.”

People should exercise vigilance when attending large public gatherings, particularly those people over age 60 and those with weakened immune systems or chronic medical conditions. There are mass events guidance documents from the Centers from Disease Control available on KDHE’s website, www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.

If you have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath and believe you may have had contact or have had contact with someone with a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider.

You may also call the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) today Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. For more information about COVID-19, visit KDHE’s website and Frequently Asked Questions at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

