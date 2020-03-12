Skip to content
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Sedgwick County issues ban on public gatherings of 250 people or more
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Presumptive positive case of coronavirus at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
Coronavirus in Kansas: Sixth case confirmed
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Remington-Whitewater - USD 206
1
of
/
2
Closings and Delays
Ulysses - USD 214
2
of
/
2
Coronavirus in Kansas
Kansas AG announces price-gouging law in effect for virus-response supplies
Wind Surge anthem auditions postponed due to coronavirus situation
Coronavirus in Kansas: Sixth presumptive positive case confirmed
Video
Friends University extends spring break due to coronavirus
Presumptive positive case of coronavirus at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita
Video
Commissioner of Education issues guidance to school districts regarding COVID-19
Wichita Wind Surge will delay start of 2020 season
Video
Wichita State Athletics reacts to decisions made revolving around Coronavirus
Video
Wichita increases precautions to prevent potential spread of COVID-19
Video
2020 KSHSAA State Basketball Tournament canceled
Video
Governor Kelly issues emergency declaration for COVID-19
Video
Kansas reports coronavirus death
Video
WSU suspends in-person classes March 16-20 and will go online remotely March 30
Video
ECHL suspends plays of 2019-20 season
Cher’s April 22 show at Wichita’s INTRUST Bank Arena postponed to Sept. 30, 2020
Trending Stories
Video
Video
Video
Trump prepares to declare national emergency over coronaviurus
Video
News
President Trump preparing to invoke emergency powers over coronavirus