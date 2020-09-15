1 class at Frances Willard Elementary in Arkansas City moved online due to COVID-19 cases

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 470 has suspended in-person learning for one class at Frances Willard Elementary in Arkansas City for 14 days due to someone testing positive for COVID-19.

The Cowley County Health department guided the district on the decision.

The district said the affected individuals have already been contacted and were asked to isolate at home for that duration and to continue learning remotely.

“The school district has been following state and local health guidelines and we will continue to take steps to protect our students, staff members, and their families,” USD 470 Superintendent Dr. Ron Ballard said.

The district will not release any further information in an effort to protect privacy.

The school district encourages families to monitor their health and to report potential COVID-19 symptoms to their physician or the health department.

