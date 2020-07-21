1 death, 61 new cases of coronavirus in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting one new death and 61 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Right now, there are 1,722 active cases in the county. Hospitals are reporting 58 COVID-19 patients with 31 in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there have bee 33 deaths and 2,827 cases. Nearly 45,626 people have been tested in Sedgwick County.

