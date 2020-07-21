Click here for coronavirus updates

1 death, 61 new cases of coronavirus in Sedgwick County

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting one new death and 61 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Right now, there are 1,722 active cases in the county. Hospitals are reporting 58 COVID-19 patients with 31 in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there have bee 33 deaths and 2,827 cases. Nearly 45,626 people have been tested in Sedgwick County.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather