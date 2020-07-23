1 new death, 7 total tied to COVID-19 at Phillips County nursing home

LOGAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Phillips County Health Department confirmed a 75-year-old woman died from COVID-19 in Phillips County.
It is related to the outbreak at Logan Manor. The woman passed away Tuesday. No additional information will be released.
It is the seventh death associated with the novel coronavirus in Phillips County.
The numbers in Phillips County at the time of this press release are as follows:
- Overall 40
- Active 20
- Resolved 13
- Deaths 7
