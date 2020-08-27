10 Greek chapter houses at KU ordered to quarantine

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Local health officials have ordered residents of 10 University of Kansas fraternity and sorority chapter houses to quarantine for two weeks following a coronavirus outbreak on campus.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department announced the 14-day quarantine order in a news release Wednesday night.

The department says contact tracing shows residents in the Greek houses were most likely to have come in close contact with some of the more than 200 students who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The university opened its fall semester on Monday with in-person classes.

