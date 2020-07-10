Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Kansas City, Kansas girl

10 new cases of coronavirus since July 8 in Ellis County

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ellis County Health Department has been notified of 10 new positive cases of coronavirus since July 8. There are 16 active cases in the county.

The health department is trying to identify any close contacts of the new cases. Contacts will be notified and directed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The department said the positive cases have mild symptoms and are in home isolation.

Ellis County is encouraging social distancing, washing hands, covering your cough, and staying home if you are ill. The department is urging residents to avoid gathering and wear a mask if you cannot distance.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories