10 new cases of coronavirus since July 8 in Ellis County

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ellis County Health Department has been notified of 10 new positive cases of coronavirus since July 8. There are 16 active cases in the county.

The health department is trying to identify any close contacts of the new cases. Contacts will be notified and directed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The department said the positive cases have mild symptoms and are in home isolation.

Ellis County is encouraging social distancing, washing hands, covering your cough, and staying home if you are ill. The department is urging residents to avoid gathering and wear a mask if you cannot distance.

