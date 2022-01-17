10 signed up to speak on mask mandate at rescheduled Wichita school board meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ten people are signed up to speak on a mask mandate according to the agenda for a rescheduled Wichita school board meeting that will be held Tuesday.

The meeting will be at noon in Room 813 of the Alvin E. Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor.

Last week, the meeting was called off after board president Stan Reeser asked all members to put face masks on as part of a directive passed on August 23. The directive requires everyone over the age of three to wear a face mask in district buildings. After waiting for a brief moment, the three new members sat unmasked, and Reeser decided to suspend the meeting without calling it into order.

Because the meeting is held during a normal business day, visitors to the Alvin Morris Administrative Center, where the meeting will be held, will be required to sign in through the Hall Pass Visitor Management System.

Audience members and board members must wear masks, per board policy. If a board member does not wish to comply, they can participate in the meeting remotely, but they will not be able to vote remotely.

Audience members can watch the meeting live on Cox Channel 20, online at usd259.org/wpstvonline, or on the Livestream app.

Data released last week by the district showed a dramatic rise in COVID cases. In addition, three schools will close Tuesday because of staff absences.