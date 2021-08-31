$100 incentive offered to Kansans who get vaccinated for COVID-19 at select Dillons stores

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly and Dillons Health on Tuesday launched a new COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. All newly vaccinated Kansans 12+ are eligible to receive $50 per dose, $100 total.

“Getting every eligible Kansan vaccinated is critical to our efforts to slow the spread of the virus, protect our businesses, and keep kids in school,” Governor Kelly said. “This incentive program is a another tool to support our ongoing vaccine efforts. I want to thank Dillons officials for their partnership and their commitment to the communities they serve.”

“Since day one of this pandemic, Dillons’ most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Steve Dreher, Dillons Stores Division President. “Together with Governor Kelly, we are pleased to extend this incentive as a means to inspire more individuals to get vaccinated and help our Kansas communities move forward.”

Vaccines will be administered in the pharmacies of the select Dillons locations listed below. Gift cards will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis; Kansans who receive their vaccines at the select Dillons locations listed below will receive a form and a pre-stamped envelope after each dose. Once KDHE receives the completed form, a $50 Visa gift card will be mailed to the mailing address provided in the form, while gift card supplies last.

COVID-19 vaccines are provided at no cost; if recipients have insurance they should present their insurance card, but if recipients do not have insurance the vaccine will still be provided at no cost. All Kansans 12+ are eligible for the $100 incentive. No appointment is required.

Dillons locations

Barton County:

4107 10th Street, Great Bend, KS 67530

Ellis County:

1902 Vine Street, Hays, KS 67601

517 West 27th Street, Hays, KS 67601

Finney County:

1211 Jones Avenue, Garden City, KS 67846

1305 East Kansas Avenue, Garden City, KS 67846

Ford County:

1700 North 14th Street, Dodge City, KS 67801

Geary County:

618 West 6th Street, Junction City, KS 66441

McPherson County:

1320 North Main, McPherson, KS 67470

Pratt County:

1108 East 1st Street, Pratt, KS 67124

Riley County:

130 Sarber Lane, Manhattan, KS 66502

1101 Westloop Place, Manhattan, KS 66502

Saline County:

2350 Plane Avenue, Salina, KS 67401

1235 East Cloud Street, Salina, KS 67401

1201 West Crawford, Salina, KS 67401

Seward County:

1417 North Kansas, Liberal, KS 67901

Sumner County:

1111 West 8th Street, Wellington, KS 67152

Thomas County: