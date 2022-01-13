1,000 free COVID-19 at-home testing kits to be handed out this weekend

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department said they are teaming up with Health Ministries Clinic, Inc. to hand out free COVID-19 testing kits on Saturday, Jan. 15. It will happen at the Chisholm Trail Center in Newton (Depending on weather, tests could be handed out earlier).

The 1,000 kits will be handed out at 10 a.m.

The tests are rapid antigen tests that you can take at home with results in about 15 minutes. There will be a limit of two packages per family (four total test kits).

If you are getting a free test, you should take Southeast 36th Street and follow along the building to help with traffic flow. The tests will be handed out on the south side of the parking lot. There will be no need to get out of the vehicle.

You can find more testing info at www.knowbeforeyougoks.com.