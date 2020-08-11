123 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Sedgwick County Detention Facility

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Detention Facility has 123 confirmed cases of the COVID 19 virus, the County reported Tuesday. This includes 112 cases for inmates and 11 cases for staff members.

In a news release Tuesday, Sedgwick County officials said testing for all inmates and staff began on Monday, August 10. Officials expect to test the remaining inmates, out of the current 1,510 inmate population, by Friday.

The Sedgwick County Detention Facility stated they have been in consultation with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Sedgwick County Health Department, and their contracted medical provider, and have undertaken necessary steps to combat the pandemic.

As inmates arrive in the detention facility housing area, they will be housed separately and tested. Once testing results are received, they will be housed according to their test results.

For current information on COVID-19 in Sedgwick County, click here.