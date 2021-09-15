131 more Kansans hospitalized with COVID-19, 28 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials are still reporting big jumps in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 131 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID. The KDHE does not track recoveries.
Also, in the past two days, 28 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,801.
The KDHE says 3,665 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, while 8,647 have tested negative. In addition, it reports that 328 of the new coronavirus cases are the COVID-19 delta variant. Find county-by-county data in the attached charts.
The KDHE also reports updates on coronavirus clusters each Wednesday. Since last week’s update, there have been 34 more clusters at Kansas schools. The KDHE only names places that have had five or more cases with symptom onset in the last 14 days.
These are the schools that made the list:
|Facility
|City
|Cases within the last 14 days
|Augusta High School
|Augusta
|8
|Benedictine College
|Atchison
|20
|Benton Elementary 5th Grade
|Wichita
|5
|Cheylin School USD 103
|Bird City
|7
|Linn Public School
|Linn
|9
|Lyons High School
|Lyons
|6
|McPherson College Women’s Soccer
|McPherson
|6
|Rock Hills Jr/Sr High
|Mankato
|14
|Spring Hill High School
|Spring Hill
|6
|St. John Jr/Sr High
|St. John
|16
|USD 323 Rock Creek School – St. George Elem.
|Pottawatomie
|7
The KDHE reports more than 11,000 vaccinations against COVID since Monday:
- 4,448 more Kansans got a first dose of vaccine
- 5,705 got their second dose
- 849 got a third dose
Of eligible Kansans, 60.29% are armed with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 53.17% are considered fully vaccinated.
|County
|Confirmed
|Delta Variant
|Allen
|1,693
|42
|Anderson
|1,021
|8
|Atchison
|2,150
|43
|Barber
|434
|7
|Barton
|3,258
|58
|Bourbon
|2,244
|20
|Brown
|1,456
|19
|Butler
|9,763
|69
|Chase
|311
|1
|Chautauqua
|403
|3
|Cherokee
|3,421
|22
|Cheyenne
|406
|3
|Clark
|304
|3
|Clay
|1,084
|4
|Cloud
|1,185
|28
|Coffey
|1,024
|6
|Comanche
|204
|Cowley
|4,968
|55
|Crawford
|6,479
|120
|Decatur
|311
|7
|Dickinson
|2,483
|65
|Doniphan
|1,310
|54
|Douglas
|11,123
|77
|Edwards
|291
|2
|Elk
|236
|Ellis
|4,226
|9
|Ellsworth
|1,299
|23
|Finney
|6,636
|77
|Ford
|6,717
|123
|Franklin
|3,405
|35
|Geary
|4,469
|132
|Gove
|428
|8
|Graham
|293
|4
|Grant
|1,102
|19
|Gray
|710
|16
|Greeley
|124
|Greenwood
|918
|8
|Hamilton
|240
|Harper
|736
|15
|Harvey
|4,437
|23
|Haskell
|492
|10
|Hodgeman
|224
|Jackson
|1,836
|45
|Jefferson
|2,336
|42
|Jewell
|268
|13
|Johnson
|72,640
|578
|Kearny
|666
|14
|Kingman
|966
|17
|Kiowa
|291
|5
|Labette
|3,413
|89
|Lane
|152
|3
|Leavenworth
|9,644
|148
|Lincoln
|289
|Linn
|1,300
|48
|Logan
|342
|6
|Lyon
|5,050
|84
|Marion
|1,341
|5
|Marshall
|1,361
|19
|McPherson
|3,942
|19
|Meade
|565
|15
|Miami
|3,820
|26
|Mitchell
|661
|12
|Montgomery
|4,933
|52
|Morris
|721
|8
|Morton
|297
|1
|Nemaha
|1,784
|31
|Neosho
|2,376
|55
|Ness
|457
|24
|Norton
|1,305
|10
|Osage
|1,775
|23
|Osborne
|353
|22
|Ottawa
|658
|12
|Pawnee
|1,241
|1
|Phillips
|771
|19
|Pottawatomie
|2,612
|81
|Pratt
|1,093
|6
|Rawlins
|360
|2
|Reno
|10,146
|37
|Republic
|795
|8
|Rice
|1,282
|24
|Riley
|7,388
|151
|Rooks
|730
|6
|Rush
|479
|3
|Russell
|978
|31
|Saline
|7,640
|207
|Scott
|675
|5
|Sedgwick
|72,470
|556
|Seward
|4,296
|5
|Shawnee
|23,628
|141
|Sheridan
|460
|2
|Sherman
|748
|8
|Smith
|303
|12
|Stafford
|473
|17
|Stanton
|248
|5
|Stevens
|691
|10
|Sumner
|2,820
|30
|Thomas
|1,254
|13
|Trego
|452
|1
|Wabaunsee
|855
|15
|Wallace
|208
|3
|Washington
|672
|13
|Wichita
|252
|1
|Wilson
|1,354
|22
|Woodson
|340
|4
|Wyandotte
|26,422
|204
|Beaver, OK
|511
|Harper, OK
|440
|Kay, OK
|6,529
|Texas, OK
|3,810
Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Sept. 15, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Sept. 15, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health