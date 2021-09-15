131 more Kansans hospitalized with COVID-19, 28 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials are still reporting big jumps in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 131 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Also, in the past two days, 28 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,801.

The KDHE says 3,665 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, while 8,647 have tested negative. In addition, it reports that 328 of the new coronavirus cases are the COVID-19 delta variant. Find county-by-county data in the attached charts.

The KDHE also reports updates on coronavirus clusters each Wednesday. Since last week’s update, there have been 34 more clusters at Kansas schools. The KDHE only names places that have had five or more cases with symptom onset in the last 14 days.

These are the schools that made the list:

Facility City Cases within the last 14 days Augusta High School Augusta 8 Benedictine College Atchison 20 Benton Elementary 5th Grade Wichita 5 Cheylin School USD 103 Bird City 7 Linn Public School Linn 9 Lyons High School Lyons 6 McPherson College Women’s Soccer McPherson 6 Rock Hills Jr/Sr High Mankato 14 Spring Hill High School Spring Hill 6 St. John Jr/Sr High St. John 16 USD 323 Rock Creek School – St. George Elem. Pottawatomie 7 Source: KDHE

The KDHE reports more than 11,000 vaccinations against COVID since Monday:

4,448 more Kansans got a first dose of vaccine

5,705 got their second dose

849 got a third dose

Of eligible Kansans, 60.29% are armed with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 53.17% are considered fully vaccinated.