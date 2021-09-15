Click here for coronavirus updates

131 more Kansans hospitalized with COVID-19, 28 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials are still reporting big jumps in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 131 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Also, in the past two days, 28 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,801.

The KDHE says 3,665 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, while 8,647 have tested negative. In addition, it reports that 328 of the new coronavirus cases are the COVID-19 delta variant. Find county-by-county data in the attached charts.

The KDHE also reports updates on coronavirus clusters each Wednesday. Since last week’s update, there have been 34 more clusters at Kansas schools. The KDHE only names places that have had five or more cases with symptom onset in the last 14 days.

These are the schools that made the list:

FacilityCityCases within the last 14 days
Augusta High SchoolAugusta8
Benedictine CollegeAtchison20
Benton Elementary 5th GradeWichita5
Cheylin School USD 103Bird City7
Linn Public SchoolLinn9
Lyons High SchoolLyons6
McPherson College Women’s SoccerMcPherson6
Rock Hills Jr/Sr HighMankato14
Spring Hill High SchoolSpring Hill6
St. John Jr/Sr HighSt. John16
USD 323 Rock Creek School – St. George Elem.Pottawatomie7
Source: KDHE

The KDHE reports more than 11,000 vaccinations against COVID since Monday:

  • 4,448 more Kansans got a first dose of vaccine
  • 5,705 got their second dose
  • 849 got a third dose

Of eligible Kansans, 60.29% are armed with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 53.17% are considered fully vaccinated.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,69342
Anderson1,0218
Atchison2,15043
Barber4347
Barton3,25858
Bourbon2,24420
Brown1,45619
Butler9,76369
Chase3111
Chautauqua4033
Cherokee3,42122
Cheyenne4063
Clark3043
Clay1,0844
Cloud1,18528
Coffey1,0246
Comanche204
Cowley4,96855
Crawford6,479120
Decatur3117
Dickinson2,48365
Doniphan1,31054
Douglas11,12377
Edwards2912
Elk236
Ellis4,2269
Ellsworth1,29923
Finney6,63677
Ford6,717123
Franklin3,40535
Geary4,469132
Gove4288
Graham2934
Grant1,10219
Gray71016
Greeley124
Greenwood9188
Hamilton240
Harper73615
Harvey4,43723
Haskell49210
Hodgeman224
Jackson1,83645
Jefferson2,33642
Jewell26813
Johnson72,640578
Kearny66614
Kingman96617
Kiowa2915
Labette3,41389
Lane1523
Leavenworth9,644148
Lincoln289
Linn1,30048
Logan3426
Lyon5,05084
Marion1,3415
Marshall1,36119
McPherson3,94219
Meade56515
Miami3,82026
Mitchell66112
Montgomery4,93352
Morris7218
Morton2971
Nemaha1,78431
Neosho2,37655
Ness45724
Norton1,30510
Osage1,77523
Osborne35322
Ottawa65812
Pawnee1,2411
Phillips77119
Pottawatomie2,61281
Pratt1,0936
Rawlins3602
Reno10,14637
Republic7958
Rice1,28224
Riley7,388151
Rooks7306
Rush4793
Russell97831
Saline7,640207
Scott6755
Sedgwick72,470556
Seward4,2965
Shawnee23,628141
Sheridan4602
Sherman7488
Smith30312
Stafford47317
Stanton2485
Stevens69110
Sumner2,82030
Thomas1,25413
Trego4521
Wabaunsee85515
Wallace2083
Washington67213
Wichita2521
Wilson1,35422
Woodson3404
Wyandotte26,422204
Beaver, OK511
Harper, OK440 
Kay, OK6,529 
Texas, OK3,810 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Sept. 15, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Sept. 15, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

