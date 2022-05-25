WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths continue to climb in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports that the COVID-19 death toll is 8,939, increasing 137 over last week’s update.

The KDHE shows that 27 of the deaths have been this month. Three have been in the past week.

One of the newly reported deaths is a child under 10. The KDHE said the child died in February, but the death was only recently added to the COVID-19 cases.

Since last Wednesday, 3,114 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. The seven-day average of cases is 375, which is 21 higher than last week.

There are 72 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 76 last week:

  • 62 adult patients 
  • 10 children
  • 11 of the COVID-19 patients are in intensive care

The KDHE tests some of the positive cases for variants. Since last Wednesday, the number of cases of the BA.2 stealth omicron variant jumped from 227 to 425 in Kansas, an increase of 198.

More than 19,000 Kansans got vaccinated against the coronavirus since last week’s update:

  • 2,450 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 2,948 got a second dose
  • 13,779 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 67.28% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 58.79% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen4,008
Anderson2,148
Atchison4,348
Barber1,049
Barton6,517
Bourbon4,397
Brown2,749
Butler19,184
Chase677
Chautauqua846
Cherokee6,186
Cheyenne655
Clark504
Clay1,989
Cloud2,222
Coffey2,447
Comanche441
Cowley10,240
Crawford12,035
Decatur622
Dickinson4,828
Doniphan2,462
Douglas27,356
Edwards557
Elk571
Ellis7,193
Ellsworth2,019
Finney11,301
Ford10,644
Franklin7,064
Geary9,312
Gove793
Graham578
Grant2,207
Gray1,238
Greeley332
Greenwood1,813
Hamilton464
Harper1,657
Harvey9,672
Haskell964
Hodgeman411
Jackson3,924
Jefferson4,854
Jewell793
Johnson150,699
Kearny1,240
Kingman1,969
Kiowa670
Labette6,647
Lane298
Leavenworth19,794
Lincoln623
Linn2,842
Logan848
Lyon10,218
Marion3,354
Marshall2,571
McPherson7,882
Meade1,220
Miami7,959
Mitchell1,433
Montgomery9,454
Morris1,514
Morton624
Nemaha3,248
Neosho5,178
Ness780
Norton2,154
Osage3,970
Osborne806
Ottawa1,213
Pawnee2,153
Phillips1,360
Pottawatomie5,823
Pratt1,935
Rawlins685
Reno18,694
Republic1,357
Rice2,621
Riley13,778
Rooks1,388
Rush811
Russell1,884
Saline14,207
Scott1,282
Sedgwick146,142
Seward6,917
Shawnee49,245
Sheridan788
Sherman1,515
Smith647
Stafford1,140
Stanton424
Stevens1,466
Sumner5,748
Thomas2,407
Trego759
Wabaunsee1,649
Wallace437
Washington1,415
Wichita494
Wilson2,828
Woodson797
Wyandotte47,641

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated May 25, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated May 19, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control