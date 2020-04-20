15 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department said they have now registered 15 positive cases of COVID-19.

The newest positive case is a male in his 70s with an unknown source of exposure. He is currently hospitalized, intubated and on ventilation.

Six previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Reno County have since completed recovery and are nonsymptomatic per disease investigation guidelines furnished by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The Reno County Health Department also has a self-reporting form hosted on its COVID-19 Information Center. The health department seeks to mobilize residents to self report their symptomology through the self-report form to better assist in quantifying and tracking case contact and spread within the county. The is designed to both capture responses from those who have already been experiencing symptoms prior to today as well as those residents who begin to showcase symptoms in the coming weeks and months.

The state of Kansas remains under a statewide stay home order. It means all citizens are directed to stay in their homes unless performing an essential activity as described in the governor’s executive order.

