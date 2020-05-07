Sedgwick County: 15 deaths, 121 cases of coronavirus linked to long-term care facilities; older adults may have different symptoms

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department said older residents are at a higher risk of more serious illness and death from COVID-19.

The department said symptoms can be different than symptoms for younger people. They include headache, diarrhea, loss of smell and/or taste, confusion, sore throat, or runny nose. They say infected older residents may also act differently than normal and require more sleep, stop walking, lose orientation, or fall.

If you recognize any of the previously mentioned signs or symptoms, call your healthcare provider and ask about COVID-19 testing or dial 2-1-1 United Way of the Plains for no-cost testing at the Sedgwick County Health Department.

The department is continuing to monitor and control the spread of COVID-19 in Sedgwick County and especially in long-term care facilities. The department will reach out to facility officials if there is a positive COVID-19 case at their site. The department will offer to test all residents and all staff at no cost to determine the spread of COVID-19 in the facility. At this time, the health department has identified three long-term care clusters linked to 121 cases (92 residents, 29 staff) with 15 deaths and 17 recoveries.

If a case is identified in a long-term care facility, the Sedgwick County Health Department recommends the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents and continually monitor all residents and staff for symptoms. The facility should not allow visitors and should cancel any group activities. Sedgwick County will work with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.

