17 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department confirmed 17 COVID-19 positive cases in the county Wednesday evening.
The most recent positive case involves a man in his 40S with a known person to person exposure. The health department said that he is currently in home isolation.
The Reno County Health Department reported that six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county have reported complete recovery.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- 10-year-old girl who made hand-sewn masks for healthcare workers killed in ATV accident
- Target workers plan ‘sickout’ May 1
- Prospects ready for their closeup on draft night from home
- Wichita’s only 24-hour animal hospital relocates, doubles in size
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Drying out, another system on the approach