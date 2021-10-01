17 more coronavirus deaths recorded in Kansas since Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports another 17 Kansas deaths are connected to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 6,068.
Since Wednesday, 2,368 Kansans have tested positive. There were 124 hospitalizations.
So far, KDHE has reported 411,302 cases, with 6,068 deaths since the pandemic began.
Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 61.30% have received at least one dose, while 54.63% have completed the vaccine series.
The Centers for Disease Control reported that 55.6% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated and 64.6% have had one dose.
|County
|Confirmed
|Delta Variant
|Allen
|1,778
|52
|Anderson
|1,062
|8
|Atchison
|2,248
|56
|Barber
|452
|8
|Barton
|3,493
|65
|Bourbon
|2,337
|23
|Brown
|1,482
|21
|Butler
|10,270
|83
|Chase
|323
|2
|Chautauqua
|438
|4
|Cherokee
|3,490
|27
|Cheyenne
|418
|3
|Clark
|318
|4
|Clay
|1,138
|4
|Cloud
|1,221
|40
|Coffey
|1,103
|7
|Comanche
|206
|Cowley
|5,215
|66
|Crawford
|6,573
|125
|Decatur
|319
|7
|Dickinson
|2,621
|69
|Doniphan
|1,328
|59
|Douglas
|11,519
|89
|Edwards
|314
|2
|Elk
|256
|Ellis
|4,357
|10
|Ellsworth
|1,339
|28
|Finney
|6,815
|92
|Ford
|6,855
|136
|Franklin
|3,614
|49
|Geary
|4,583
|138
|Gove
|447
|8
|Graham
|310
|5
|Grant
|1,123
|20
|Gray
|765
|21
|Greeley
|128
|Greenwood
|937
|8
|Hamilton
|253
|Harper
|820
|21
|Harvey
|4,629
|24
|Haskell
|520
|13
|Hodgeman
|226
|Jackson
|1,877
|49
|Jefferson
|2,434
|50
|Jewell
|315
|20
|Johnson
|74,792
|678
|Kearny
|684
|14
|Kingman
|1,022
|19
|Kiowa
|317
|7
|Labette
|3,432
|106
|Lane
|158
|4
|Leavenworth
|9,924
|196
|Lincoln
|304
|1
|Linn
|1,452
|59
|Logan
|363
|7
|Lyon
|5,209
|94
|Marion
|1,440
|5
|Marshall
|1,391
|20
|McPherson
|4,129
|25
|Meade
|592
|19
|Miami
|4,090
|28
|Mitchell
|713
|24
|Montgomery
|5,145
|77
|Morris
|743
|10
|Morton
|316
|1
|Nemaha
|1,829
|39
|Neosho
|2,448
|58
|Ness
|474
|29
|Norton
|1,330
|10
|Osage
|1,879
|32
|Osborne
|365
|24
|Ottawa
|686
|13
|Pawnee
|1,322
|1
|Phillips
|796
|26
|Pottawatomie
|2,666
|90
|Pratt
|1,149
|9
|Rawlins
|372
|6
|Reno
|10,586
|49
|Republic
|859
|9
|Rice
|1,373
|26
|Riley
|7,561
|182
|Rooks
|754
|9
|Rush
|490
|3
|Russell
|1,015
|41
|Saline
|7,910
|229
|Scott
|684
|8
|Sedgwick
|76,285
|609
|Seward
|4,424
|6
|Shawnee
|24,484
|177
|Sheridan
|473
|2
|Sherman
|762
|9
|Smith
|333
|21
|Stafford
|523
|20
|Stanton
|255
|5
|Stevens
|705
|11
|Sumner
|2,987
|33
|Thomas
|1,289
|13
|Trego
|463
|2
|Wabaunsee
|876
|16
|Wallace
|215
|3
|Washington
|698
|17
|Wichita
|255
|1
|Wilson
|1,392
|23
|Woodson
|358
|4
|Wyandotte
|27,124
|225
|Beaver, OK
|533
|Harper, OK
|472
|Kay, OK
|6,792
|Texas, OK
|3,897
Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Sept. 29, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Sept. 29, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health