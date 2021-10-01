17 more coronavirus deaths recorded in Kansas since Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports another 17 Kansas deaths are connected to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 6,068.

Since Wednesday, 2,368 Kansans have tested positive. There were 124 hospitalizations.

So far, KDHE has reported 411,302 cases, with 6,068 deaths since the pandemic began.

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 61.30% have received at least one dose, while 54.63% have completed the vaccine series.

The Centers for Disease Control reported that 55.6% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated and 64.6% have had one dose.

County Confirmed Delta Variant Allen 1,778 52 Anderson 1,062 8 Atchison 2,248 56 Barber 452 8 Barton 3,493 65 Bourbon 2,337 23 Brown 1,482 21 Butler 10,270 83 Chase 323 2 Chautauqua 438 4 Cherokee 3,490 27 Cheyenne 418 3 Clark 318 4 Clay 1,138 4 Cloud 1,221 40 Coffey 1,103 7 Comanche 206 Cowley 5,215 66 Crawford 6,573 125 Decatur 319 7 Dickinson 2,621 69 Doniphan 1,328 59 Douglas 11,519 89 Edwards 314 2 Elk 256 Ellis 4,357 10 Ellsworth 1,339 28 Finney 6,815 92 Ford 6,855 136 Franklin 3,614 49 Geary 4,583 138 Gove 447 8 Graham 310 5 Grant 1,123 20 Gray 765 21 Greeley 128 Greenwood 937 8 Hamilton 253 Harper 820 21 Harvey 4,629 24 Haskell 520 13 Hodgeman 226 Jackson 1,877 49 Jefferson 2,434 50 Jewell 315 20 Johnson 74,792 678 Kearny 684 14 Kingman 1,022 19 Kiowa 317 7 Labette 3,432 106 Lane 158 4 Leavenworth 9,924 196 Lincoln 304 1 Linn 1,452 59 Logan 363 7 Lyon 5,209 94 Marion 1,440 5 Marshall 1,391 20 McPherson 4,129 25 Meade 592 19 Miami 4,090 28 Mitchell 713 24 Montgomery 5,145 77 Morris 743 10 Morton 316 1 Nemaha 1,829 39 Neosho 2,448 58 Ness 474 29 Norton 1,330 10 Osage 1,879 32 Osborne 365 24 Ottawa 686 13 Pawnee 1,322 1 Phillips 796 26 Pottawatomie 2,666 90 Pratt 1,149 9 Rawlins 372 6 Reno 10,586 49 Republic 859 9 Rice 1,373 26 Riley 7,561 182 Rooks 754 9 Rush 490 3 Russell 1,015 41 Saline 7,910 229 Scott 684 8 Sedgwick 76,285 609 Seward 4,424 6 Shawnee 24,484 177 Sheridan 473 2 Sherman 762 9 Smith 333 21 Stafford 523 20 Stanton 255 5 Stevens 705 11 Sumner 2,987 33 Thomas 1,289 13 Trego 463 2 Wabaunsee 876 16 Wallace 215 3 Washington 698 17 Wichita 255 1 Wilson 1,392 23 Woodson 358 4 Wyandotte 27,124 225 Beaver, OK 533 Harper, OK 472 Kay, OK 6,792 Texas, OK 3,897

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Sept. 29, 2021

Kansas delta variant cases updated Sept. 29, 2021

Sources:

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Oklahoma State Department of Health